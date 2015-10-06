Student enrolment reverses trend

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District Superintendent Glenn Borthistle reported that for first time in at least 15 years, student enrolment has increased in the district.

“Our initial numbers show that we are not only above projections but also above actual enrolment last June.”

He said it’s too early to know for sure but it is quite possible the school district will move out of funding protection, which is designed to provide a baseline of funding for district with declining enrolment.

A move out of funding protection would mean the school district would be funded on a per pupil basis, generating additional funds as student numbers increase.

Some of the areas experiencing substantial increases included Falkland Elementary with 15 new students, Ranchero with 26 and Sorrento with 18.

“We won’t celebrate until after the numbers are finalized on Sept. 30 but it feels good to say our enrolment has increased,” said Borthistle.