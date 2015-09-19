Truck smashes through barrier

The front section of a semi-truck went over the embankment on Highway 97A near Davidson Road after the driver crossed the centreline and hit the cement barrier on Sept. 13.

A transport truck driver was taken to hospital after a medical issue contributed to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP report the incident occurred near Davidson Road around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13.

A northbound transport truck hauling a flatdeck trailer loaded with lumber crossed the double solid line and struck cement barriers on the southbound shoulder. The truck became stuck on the barrier while the load remained upright.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the barrier kept the truck from carry ing on into Mara Lake.

The driver was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm. McNeil said investigating officers determined the driver likely went into medical distress while driving, adding speed and alcohol were not suspected as factors in the collision.

“The driver was conscious while he was transported to hospital,” said McNeil. “There were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

Swansea Point Fire Department members and Ministry of Transportation staff were on the scene, and assisted in traffic control and containment of the site.

Traffic was routed in an alternating single lane as crews prepared to remove the vehicle.

“It was very fortunate that there was no southbound traffic at the time the driver of the semi crossed the centre line into the barrier,” said McNeil. “The highway is a series of sharp curves in this area with limited visibility of opposing traffic.”