Open burning bans revoked in Salmon Arm Fire Zone

Restrictions on burning in the Shuswap have been eased, but caution is still required.

Effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the current category two and category three open burning bans in the Clearwater Fire Zone and Salmon Arm Fire Zone will be revoked.

However, category two and three prohibitions will remain in place in the Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Merritt and Lillooet fire zones until Oct. 15, or until the public is otherwise notified. A map of the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/C19B304deOs

These open fire prohibitions apply to:

* the burning of any waste, slash or other materials

* the lighting of more than two open fires of any size at the same time

* the burning of stubble or grass

* the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches or burning barrels of any size or description

* the use of binary exploding targets

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

This prohibition covers all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department.