Salmon Arm celebrates the apple

What's crunchy, sweet, and a proud product of Salmon Arm?

The apple, of course.

Salmon Arm is celebrating the second annual AppleFest, Oct. 1 at Ross Street Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's a celebration of orchard history in Salmon Arm," said community coordinator of Salmon Arm Downtown Association, Roger Parenteau.

The festival features everything the fruit has to offer, from food, vendors, local apple growers, a nutritionist and even orchard painting sessions.

Parenteau estimates there will be around 15-20 vendors.

There will also be live entertainment by Ryan Guilbeault.

Parenteau joked that Guilbeault will have to learn the entire Tragically Hip album, Road Apples, to fit in with Applefest's theme.

This year, visitors can bring their tasty apples from home and watch them turn into juice with a mobile juice factory.

"It's quite impressive, it's a full on truck-trailer deal," said Parenteau. The factory will take up half a block.

The leftover mash from the apples will go to local farm animals.

Community organizations, information booths and non-profits will be on site, and there will be a creation apple-themed soup.

There's plenty to do for kids to do too, including face painting, prizes and games and Shuswap Pie Company will be making pies from locally-grown apples.

Apples were a large part of Salmon Arm in the 1800s as Salmon Arm's apples were famous around Canada.

The apple history gave the into the event.

"We wanted to see something that was engaging of the community and gets people downtown," said Parenteau.

Last year, the festival had approximately 500-600 people for the day.

This year is even bigger and better with the festival encompassing the plaza, said Parenteau.

One of Parenteau's favourite apples is the ambrosia, which will be available for sampling at the festival.