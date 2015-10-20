Storm sweeps over Shuswap

Strong winds of more than 80 km/hr swept over the Shuswap Saturday night, hitting Magna Bay the hardest.

Organized areas of thunderstorms rolled in from Kamloops between 6-8 p.m., causing power outages and damage to some homes.

At the storm's peak, more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Thompson-Shuswap region, said BC Hydro with community relations Jennifer Walker-Larson.

More than 10 BC Hydro crews dealt with the storm. At around 8 p.m., half of the customers had power, with around 19 customers without power Monday morning in rural areas of the Shuswap.

The storm pushed from west to east, developing stronger winds as it made its way into the Shuswap, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

Kamloops recorded 60 km/hr winds.

"It was fairly short-lived. It had pushed through the area shortly before 8 p.m."

Other areas of the Shuswap experienced the storm, but did not receive the high winds.

"Salmon Arm didn't see as much activity," said Macdonald.

Salmon Arm was hit around 7:20 p.m. and crossed Sicamous by 7:40 p.m.

To report an outage call 1 888 769 3766 or by cellphone at *49376.

The Observer will be updating information as it becomes available.