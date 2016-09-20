Roots & Blues Festival gets back in the black

Getting the jig on: Gurpreet Chana of electronic duo kLoX performs on the Jack Daniel’s Barn Stage at 24th annual Roots and Blues Festival, Aug. 19.

The attendance number over the weekend was 26,000 so it’s safe to say that Salmon Arm Roots & Blues is alive and well.

The 2016 edition of the Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival was a resounding success over the past weekend and organizers are thrilled with how the event rolled out and how patrons responded with the music crawl, Aug. 18.

Many observers felt the low Canadian dollar might play a negative factor in putting together a line-up that would draw larger crowds but that line of thinking was dispelled early in the year when ticket sales were strong out of the gate.

Next year will be even bigger and better with more Canadian artists. “We’re concentrating on more Canadian acts,” said festival director David Gonella.

The 2017 festival falls in line with Canada’s 150th birthday, so the focus is on the Canadians.

Next year’s plan is to expand the barn stage, and move the kid’s zone to a larger space.

“Our box-office was the best since 2010 and we enjoyed great pre-sales that were coupled with walk-up sales that were beyond our expectations when we created the budget in the fall of 2015,” said Gonella.

The scenario is a far cry from two short years ago when there was legitimate concern about the future of the festival, following a 2014 event that was riddled with behind-the-scenes missteps that left the 24-year-old event in considerable debt.

“The weather was excellent, and we felt going into this weekend that we had definitely turned a corner.

We are a destination festival in many ways and patrons from the Lower Mainland and Alberta really supported us,” said Gonella, who felt Roots & Blues offered improvements in a number of areas, including sound reinforcement, added auxiliary components like dance and drum troupes, stilt walkers, fire exhibitions and buskers.

Artistic director Peter North felt that the line-up featured a foundation of proven Canadian artists, many of whom have been experiencing a surge in popularity over the past year.

“Matt Andersen, who closed the main stage Sunday night, has had a phenomenal year and his profile across the continent has jumped up a plateau or two.

“Whitehorse has enjoyed the same kind of year with awards and high profile performances at the Junos and a televised nationwide performance on Canada Day,” he added.

“Acts like Great Lake Swimmers, Delhi 2 Dublin and The Sojourners seem to be on everyone’s radar. It’s all encouraging to see that all of the aforementioned artists delivered top-notch shows...”

He also pointed to a number of successful collaborative workshops that were presented at three stages, singling out the 40th anniversary tribute to The Last Waltz, the Native North American concert Saturday afternoon and Mandolin Strings and Things as personal favourites.