News
Worker airlifted from Magna Bay
A Highland Powerline worker fell while working Sunday afternoon following the Magna Bay storm.
The man was airlifted out of the area and is currently at the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital, said coworker Sean Dawson.
Highland Powerlines is currently investigaring the incident, but Dawson said the man is expected to be released tomorrow.
