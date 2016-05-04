Cadets gliding at the Salmon Arm Airport

Local air cadets from Salmon Arm, Vernon, and Kamloops will be gliding this weekend at the Salmon Arm Airport Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.

This annual fall gliding exercise is taking place at the Salmon Arm Airport. For more photos and video of gliding over Salmon Arm and other venues across the country check the air cadets Facebook page.

The cadet program is the largest government of Canada sponsored youth program with approximately 50,000 to 55,000 youth involved across the country.

The local air cadet squadron meets Wednesdays at the Downtown Activity Centre (451 Shuswap St. SW) between 6:15 p.m. and 9.

Anyone between 12 and 18 is welcome to join. For more information call 250-833-0222 or email info@222air.com.