Fatal Westside accident investigated

Emergency services personnel were dispatched to an accident north of Vernon at Highway 97 and Westside Road Tuesday night.

The RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and Vernon North Okanagan Detachment are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision, which occurred on Highway 97 at the intersection of Westside Road Tuesday evening.

The North Okanagan Traffic Services and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended a two vehicle collision at 5:30 p.m., between a Honda SUV and a Chevrolet pick-up truck The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 97 at Westside Road in Spallumcheen.

"Scene examination to date indicates that the Honda SUV with three female occupants made a left turn onto Highway 97 from Westside Road, into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck," said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. "The Chevrolet struck the driver's side of the Honda, resulting in serious injuries to the 18-year-old female driver from Kamloops. A 54-year-old Kamloops female who was in the front seat was transported in critical condition via Air Ambulance to Kamloops Hospital.

"Unfortunately a second 55-year-old Kamloops female was pronounced deceased on scene."

The male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured but shaken.

The RCMP Traffic Analyst along with Okanagan Band Fire Services attended to extricated the females from the SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for five hours following the accident.