- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Single-vehicle accident near Pritchard claims the life of 57-year-old man
RCMP
A single-vehicle accident near Pritchard in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 left a 57-year-old Albertan man dead at the scene.
At approximately 1:30 am, Chase RCMP and BC Ambulance responded to a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Martin Prairie Road in Pritchard.
A pick-up truck with Alberta license plates had left the roadway on the right, striking an embankment and coming to rest in the ditch.
The deceased driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The reasons for the collision are unknown at this time. The BC Coroner’s Service and the RCMP continue to investigate.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.