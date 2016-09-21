Single-vehicle accident near Pritchard claims the life of 57-year-old man

A single-vehicle accident near Pritchard in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 left a 57-year-old Albertan man dead at the scene.

At approximately 1:30 am, Chase RCMP and BC Ambulance responded to a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Martin Prairie Road in Pritchard.

A pick-up truck with Alberta license plates had left the roadway on the right, striking an embankment and coming to rest in the ditch.

The deceased driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The reasons for the collision are unknown at this time. The BC Coroner’s Service and the RCMP continue to investigate.