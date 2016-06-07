UPDATED: Magna Bay cleans up after storm

Power has now been restored to all customers in the Magna Bay area, as well as all other areas that had power interrupted as a result of the Sept. 17 windstorm, according to BC Hydro.

CSRD director of Electoral Area F, Larry Morgan said at least nine dwellings were severely damaged by the storm.

On Casabello Road, you couldn’t drive a vehicle through it,” said Morgan.

“You could see large trees completely snapped.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reports that the Squilax Anglemont Road is now open in both directions and has been cleared of all debris as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The traveling public could experience minor delays along Squilax Anglemont Road while utility companies continue their repair efforts.

Strong winds of more than 80 km/h swept over the Shuswap Saturday night, Sept. 17, hitting Magna Bay the hardest.

Concentrated areas of thunderstorms rolled in from Kamloops between 6 to 8 p.m., causing power outages and damage to some homes.

At the storm’s peak, more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Thompson-Shuswap region, said Jennifer Walker-Larson of BC Hydro.

Power was restored to about 50 per cent of affected customers within the first hour of the storm. However, further restoration efforts were hampered by fallen trees that prevented crews from accessing roads.

Jody Paynton, manager of Magna Bay Resort, said she watched the storm roll in.

“We talked to some of the locals that’ve been here for 20 years and they said it was like nothing they’ve ever experienced before.”

A shed roof and side of the shed were damaged, along with a few boats during the storm, but Paynton said the resort was fortunate.

“There were trees snapping everywhere. There’s a few more days of clean up, that’s for sure. There is no front access to the resort due to the power lines down. If (the storm) was in August, this would’ve been devastating, we would’ve had more guests here for sure.”

She estimated that they had less than 20 guests staying at the resort during the storm.

Her neighbours weren’t as lucky.

“We have a roof completely gone, the walls gone off the side of a house,” she said.

More than 10 BC Hydro crews were called in to deal with the storm. At around 8 p.m., half of the customers had power, with around 19 customers without power Monday morning in rural areas of the Shuswap.

Paynton said the power was on Monday morning.

The storm pushed from west to east, developing stronger winds as it made its way into the Shuswap, said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross Macdonald.

Kamloops recorded 60 km/h winds.

“It was fairly short-lived. It had pushed through the area shortly before 8 p.m.”

Other areas of the Shuswap experienced the storm, but did not receive the high winds.

“Salmon Arm didn’t see as much activity,” said Macdonald.

Salmon Arm was hit around 7:20 p.m. and crossed Sicamous by 7:40.

BC Hydro crews from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Vernon, Merritt and Cache Creek helped to restore power and repair the damage. Clean up was extensive – crews worked to remove trees and branches off power lines, string wires and replace broken power poles.

Owners of property that has sustained damage (within Electoral Area F) are asked to contact the CSRD’s Building Inspector at 250-833-5911 for further information on necessary demolition or construction permits.