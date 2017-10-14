Above and Beyond awards program announced for everyday heroes of wildfire and floods

Volunteers from Forest Grove load a truck full of food bound for Lac la Hache in the midst of this summer’s wildfires. Martina Dopf photo.

Do you know someone who went above and beyond during this year’s wildfires or floods?

The B.C. government is looking to recognize individuals for their efforts during the 2017 flood and wildfire season.

Premier John Horgan announced the Above and Beyond Awards program on Oct. 14 to honour those individuals.

“People deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond to help each other in the midst of this year’s devestating wildfires and floods,” he said in a a statement.

“Those who opened their homes to people and pets, cooked meals for evacueeds and offered up comfort in a difficult time showed a true community spirit that needs to be celebrated.”

Anyone in the province is allowed to nominate anyone they think went above and beyond in providing an extraordinary response to the situations faced by those around the province this summer.

“I’ve had the privilege to meet many extraordinary people this past summer who have gone above and beyond to assist their families, friends and neighbours. I know there are countless other instances of these everyday heroes and this award program is an opportunity to let them know about the lasting impact they have had on our communities,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

Those nominated will recieve a certificate of distinction, signed by the premier.

Nominations close on Jan. 15, 2018.

For more information, or to nominate someone, go to engage.gov.bc.ca/aboveandbeyondawards.