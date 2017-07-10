Accident on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating as emergency personnel tend to a motor-vehicle accident west of Salmon Arm. File photo

Traffic is slow going west of Salmon Arm on Highway 1 as emergency personnel deal with a motor-vehicle accident.

Drive BC reports the road is currently reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic near the Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road intersection.

Witnesses reporting on Shuswap Road Report’s Facebook page say the accident occurred about an hour ago, and involved a semi tractor-trailer unit that lost a load of steel beams. Other vehicles are said to have been involved.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.