Alleged threats under investigation

RCMP are investigating an alleged incident involving threats made to a woman.

On Aug. 28, the police responded to an incident where a woman reported being threatened by a man with a firearm in a North Okanagan rural area.

“To date, investigators have established that a woman had attended a pre-arranged meeting with a man in the area of Salmon River Road. The meeting had been set up via an online website utilized by escorts and sex workers,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“The victim reported to police, that upon arriving at the agreed upon location in her own vehicle, the male suspect produced a firearm and threatened her. The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed.”

Investigators arrested a 36-year-old man who resides in the area of Salmon River Road and is known to frequent the Okanagan and Shuswap areas. The man was subsequently released as no charges were laid,. However, the police investigation continues.

“In effort to further this investigation and possibly bring to light, information regarding this matter and possibly other similar incidents, the description of the male who was arrested is being released,” said Moskaluk.

The suspect is described as:

Height five-foot-six;

Weight 140 pounds;

Blue eyes;

Dirty blond hair;

“In light of this alleged incident, the RCMP, encourages the public and especially escorts and sex workers that they take any measures that they deem necessary to safeguard their personal safety,” said Moskaluk.

RCMP investigators are asking that anyone with information about this matter or any other similar incidents to contact 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.