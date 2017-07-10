UPDATE: Apartment fire in Vernon

Fire crews are battling flames at the Arbor Lee apartment building.

UPDATE: 8:05 p.m.

Residents of a Vernon apartment complex have been evacuated due to a fire in one of the units.

A fire broke out around 6 p.m. Monday in the Arbor Lee Apartments at 3800 40th Avenue (backing onto Turtle Mountain).

David Worrall who lives near the apartment buildings says he heard a loud explosion close by.

“When I came out and saw flames I told my wife there’s a fire up there,” said Worrall, who immediately ran to the apartment and started knocking on doors to make sure everyone was out.

“Everyone and their pets got out safely,” he said.

Alysia Preece lives in one of the nearby units, but not the affected block (the fire started in the 55-65 unit) and got a call from her sister shortly after 6 saying she needed to get home and get her animals out as her house was on fire.

“But it wasn’t our house,” said five-year-old Chloe Preece, wearing a mask as she watched the firefighters battle the blaze.

“It was very scary I was shaking when I got home,” said Alysia.

Residents and bystanders were choking on the thick smoke from the blaze, some given masks by emergency crews.

Emergency Social Services are on scene assisting residents.

“The buildings been evacuated,” said Vernon fire chief David Lind.

The blaze got into the attic and spread to nearby units and proved to be stubborn for crews who had to cut open the roof to get at it.

Those in the area and passing by are asked to keep their vehicles out of the way as crews had a tight squeeze getting firetrucks up 40th Avenue to the apartment.

“Any unnecessary traffic if you could keep the roadways clear and open,” said Lind. “It would help with the response.”

Considering the narrow roadways and limited access as the apartment backs onto the hillside, fire has long been a concern for Worrall.

“We’ve always been worried about a fire on the hill here.”

———-

An apartment unit at the Arbor Lee in Vernon is reportedly on fire following a possible BBQ explosion.

Fire crews are on scene battling the flames at 3800 40th Avenue.

The blaze started in a top floor unit just before 7 p.m. Monday night.

More to come.