Appeal lost in pot smuggling case

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal regarding the extradition of three men to the United States in connection with a pot smuggling case.

The extradition revolves around their alleged involvement in a 2006 scheme where hundreds of pounds of marijuana were shipped in hollowed-out logs from the Okanagan-Shuswap to California.

Shane Donald Fraser, Todd Ian Ferguson and Daniel James Joinson had argued their charter rights had been breached so the extradition should not take place. The Supreme Court justices disagreed.

Court documents have described how, on at least nine occasions between March and September 2006, hollowed-out logs were imported into the U.S. by an American citizen who had been convinced to set up a log home business in Southern California that eventually became a front for the distribution of pot.

None of the log truck drivers were aware they were transporting marijuana into the United States, documents stated.

Deep Creek, Vernon, Kelowna and Armstrong were the Okanagan-Shuswap locations mentioned.