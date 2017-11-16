Application to toss out hockey fraudster’s guilty verdict denied

An application to throw out the guilty verdict on major fraud charges in the Okanagan, due to the lengthy time it took to get to trial, was denied by a judge at the Penticton Supreme Court on Thursday.
Michael Elphicke was found guilty in October of fraud and theft over $5,000 and unauthorized operation of a lottery scheme, over the failed Okanagan youth hockey tour of Europe which was supposed to happen in 2012.
Despite raising about $184,000 from parents and through a raffle scheme, which was not authorized by the B.C. Lottery Corporation, no hockey trip ever came about — by mid-January 2012, just $13,000 remained in the Okanagan Elite Hockey Association accounts.
More on this to come.