Michael Elphicke was found guilty of major fraud and theft over $5,000 charges as well as operating an unauthorized lottery scheme in October. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Application to toss out hockey fraudster’s guilty verdict denied

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

An application to throw out the guilty verdict on major fraud charges in the Okanagan, due to the lengthy time it took to get to trial, was denied by a judge at the Penticton Supreme Court on Thursday.

Michael Elphicke was found guilty in October of fraud and theft over $5,000 and unauthorized operation of a lottery scheme, over the failed Okanagan youth hockey tour of Europe which was supposed to happen in 2012.

Related: Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all accounts

Despite raising about $184,000 from parents and through a raffle scheme, which was not authorized by the B.C. Lottery Corporation, no hockey trip ever came about — by mid-January 2012, just $13,000 remained in the Okanagan Elite Hockey Association accounts.

Related: Elphicke reportedly took $17,000 of hockey funds

More on this to come.

