B.C. man one of two Canadians killed in Las Vegas shooting

Jordan McIldoon has been reported as one of the casualties in Las Vegas mass shooting. (Contributed)

One of the dozens of people killed in the Sunday shooting in Las Vegas is from Maple Ridge, a former student at Thomas Haney secondary.

Jordan Seymour McIldoon, who worked at South Surrey’s Jacob Bros. Construction, died in the attack as a gunman shot down on a crowd attending a music concert that night, according to reports.

The latest figures from the shooting are that 58 people have died and 515 have been injured. Families looking to locate loved ones should call 1-866-535-5654.

READ: 58 killed in mass shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that the first calls came into the city’s police detachment just after 10 p.m. local time of “multiple shots being fire from the direction of the Mandalay Bay Hotel towards the Route 91 concert.”

The gunman had checked into a hotel on the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay and began spraying rounds into the crowd of 22,000. Police responded and a SWAT team broke into his room to find the gunman dead of suspected self-inflicted injuries

He has been identified by police as “Stephen Craig Paddock, as 64-year-old, Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male from Mesquite, Nevada.” Lombardo confirmed that gunman is now dead.

“We believe it is a lone wolf actor,” Lombardo said. They have located a person of interest in the case, Marilou Danley, who is believed to be the gunman’s girlfriend.

One off-duty Las Vegas police officer has been confirmed dead. Two on-duty officers are injured; one has minor wounds and the other is in stable condition.

In an address to the country, U.S. President Donald Trump called the attack “an act of pure evil” and added: “In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has.” He ordered flags flown at half-mast.

Police has completed a search warrant in Mesquite but Lombardo said that although items were recovered from the search, nothing of use has come up yet. FBI officers will be searching another property in northern Nevada associated with the gunman.

Police say this remains an active investigation and the FBI is asking for anyone with videos or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI or (800) 225-5324. Victim advocates and trauma counselors are being made available to anyone affected by the shooting.