BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

In case you haven’t noticed, the weather outside is frightful.

So BC Hydro is reminding us all how to stay safe during storm season, particularly when it comes to downed electrical wires.

An information bulletin posted by the corporation indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

READ ALSO: Wet weather expected for much of coastal B.C.

Strong winds, pelting rain and tree branches laden with heavy snow can result in power lines being knocked down, and every downed power line must be considered “live and dangerous,” whether or not it’s smoking, sparking or buzzing, “and should be treated as an emergency.”

Anyone coming across a downed power line, the bulletin advises, should stay 10 metres back and call 911 if there’s a power line hanging close to the ground, a tree fallen on a power line, a power pole leaning more than two metres or a power pole with a broken crossarm.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
BC Conservatives call for ICBC reform
Next story
UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Just Posted

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale will be ready in time for Christmas

Angler fined for over-fishing on Gardom Lake

It was an expensive fishing trip for an Okanagan man this weekend.… Continue reading

Shock hits Okanagan flagging company

Experienced employee battling serious injuries after being hit by a car

Flaggers unite on Okanagan highway

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague hit in Lavington

Dumping at Shaw Road “disgusting”

CSRD praises volunteers, wants illegal dumpers prosecuted

Tattooing couple opens new shop in Lake Country

Cody and Fabiana Philpott opened NSI Tattoo in August

OSO reignites French classical romantic era

The OSO presents three works from era composers in their Nov. 24-26 concert, The French Connection

BC Hydro issues storm safety tips

Bulletin indicates “electrical contact incidents resulting in serious injury are on the rise.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits B.C.

Premier John Horgan talks trains, trade with southern neighbour

Viral video shows deer killed on Snapchat in Campbell River

RCMP say they have identified those involved and are working with conservation officers

UPDATED: Body found in burnt Kelowna home

“Firefighters later updated police that a body had been discovered inside the home. “

UPDATE: Police investigate violent Kamloops home invasion

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following a home invasion

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Victoria first for B.C. committee, province-wide until next March

Most Read