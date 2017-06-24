UPDATE: Beloved pooch stolen with truck

A Okanagan family is desperate to get their bulldog home after it was stolen with their truck

UPDATE: June 25

Ellie Mae the bulldog is still missing and her family is distraught.

Tania Masin is a cousin to the dog owners and took to Facebook to update those looking for the dog, as well as clear up some misconceptions.

The dog’s family is actually from Prince George, but were vacationing in Oliver when their truck was stolen.

The truck was running with the air conditioning on for the dog when the alleged thieves jumped in and took off with truck and Ellie Mae.

The photo below is a close approximate photo of the stolen 2015 Grey Nissan Titan, plate KW 8890, that was taken.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ellie Mae or the truck is asked to contact their local RCMP or the dog’s owner at 250-613-0198.

To make the nightmare even worse #Facebook has just banned my cousin's account because of so many postings. Please share… Posted by Tania Masin on Saturday, June 24, 2017

—-

ORIGINAL: June 24

A B.C. family is desperate for your help after their beloved dog was stolen with their truck.

According to the plea on social media from Kristy Russell, the family’s bulldog Ellie Mae is missing after their 2015 Nissan Titan was stolen from the Oliver area.

The Titan, plate number KW 8890, was last seen heading towards Osoyoos.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ellie Mae or the truck is asked to contact their local RCMP or the dog’s owner at 250-613-0198.

