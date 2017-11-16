Big cat spotted near Okanagan Avenue

Photographer trying to identify the cat species seen in a residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood.

Salmon Arm resident Kirk Gennings took this photo of what he believes to be a bobcat or lynx near Okanagan Ave and 16th Street SE Salmon Arm. Photo contributed

It was a close encounter with wildlife, but Salmon Arm resident Kirk Gennings isn’t quite sure of what he captured on film.

Gennings took a photo at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 of a large cat walking along a fence in a residential Salmon Arm neighbourhood.

The area where he took the picture was near Okanagan Ave and 16th Street SE.

RELATED: Moose sighting on Big White Road

He’s not sure if it is a bobcat or a lynx or how to tell, but he knew one thing for sure –he was glad his own cat was sleeping inside during the encounter.

If you know what species this cat is and how to identify it, leave us a comment on the story.