The village centre at Big White Ski Resort. —Image: contributed

Big White to send off Olympians in style

Okanagan ski resort picked as location for official send-off of Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team

Big White Ski Resort has been picked as the location for the official send-off for Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team.

The resort beat out Whistler, Banff, Jasper and and Mount Tremblant in Quebec.

Big White senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said Monday representatives of the Canadian Olympic Committee visited the resort in August and were impressed with what they saw.

Speaking on radio, Ballingall said the COC representatives liked the down-home, non-commercialized atmosphere at the resort saying it was exactly what they were seeking for the event.

“They said, ‘this is perfect,’” said Ballingall.

As a result, the Big White plans to throw a big party for the Olympians, one of the biggest events held on the mountain.

In addition to the ski hill’s many attractions, a large, free concert is also planned.

Thousands are expected to attend the Jan. 6 event, as the public wish the Canadian Olympians well when they compete at the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ballingall said it’s not clear at this point how many Olympians will be on hand, as many will be competing in events in Europe at that time.

Previous story
Holiday campaign helps Okanagan seniors
Next story
B.C. sport groups to address child sex abuse in sports

Just Posted

Sicamous pulls out of CSRD economic committee

District launches its own economic development corporation on Jan. 1, 2018

Controlled burns taking place across Okanagan

That smoke you see on Okanagan hillsides is supposed to be there

Slideshow: Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Stunning choreography raises funds for new chalet at Larch Hills

Big White to send off Olympians in style

Okanagan ski resort picked as location for official send-off of Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team

B.C.’s minimum wage in the spotlight in Kelowna Tuesday

The Fair Wages Commission will hold a hearing to gather public input

Heavy snowfall expected on Coquihalla

Snow forecast for mountain highways

ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

B.C. sport groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Silver Star opens Thursday

Vernon’s ski hill has plenty of snow and plenty of fun packed for opening weekend

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour to roll into Kelowna

Monster Trucks at Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018.

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Most Read