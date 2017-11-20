Big White to send off Olympians in style

Okanagan ski resort picked as location for official send-off of Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team

Big White Ski Resort has been picked as the location for the official send-off for Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic team.

The resort beat out Whistler, Banff, Jasper and and Mount Tremblant in Quebec.

Big White senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said Monday representatives of the Canadian Olympic Committee visited the resort in August and were impressed with what they saw.

Speaking on radio, Ballingall said the COC representatives liked the down-home, non-commercialized atmosphere at the resort saying it was exactly what they were seeking for the event.

“They said, ‘this is perfect,’” said Ballingall.

As a result, the Big White plans to throw a big party for the Olympians, one of the biggest events held on the mountain.

In addition to the ski hill’s many attractions, a large, free concert is also planned.

Thousands are expected to attend the Jan. 6 event, as the public wish the Canadian Olympians well when they compete at the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ballingall said it’s not clear at this point how many Olympians will be on hand, as many will be competing in events in Europe at that time.