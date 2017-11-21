UPDATED: Body found in burnt Kelowna home

“Firefighters later updated police that a body had been discovered inside the home. “

Update: 11:13 a.m.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, a medical emergency occurred earlier in the day around 5 p.m. but is believed to be unrelated to the body found in the house.

“But it is part of our ongoing investigation at this time,” he said.

The gender or other information of the individual will not be released at this time due to the level of damage, said O’Donaghey.

A neighbour of a Rutland house where a body was discovered says four people resided there in recent months.

They were younger renters and neighbour Will Kennedy saw a moving truck at the house last week.

Firefighters as well as RCMP are at the fire scene now and say they are of the belief that only one person was found in the remains of the fire.

Much of the damage, said Kelowna Fire Department captain Dave Leimert, was limited to one section of the house, though there is smoke and water damage throughout.

“I would say it’s limited to the back portion of the upper level of the home … a back portion of enclosed deck of the house,” he said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and it will likely take some time until the investigation is complete.

Leimert said it’s a laborious process.

ORIGINAL NOV. 21, 2017 9:30 a.m.

RCMP are now investigating alongside both the Kelowna Fire Department and the BC Coroners Service after fire crews discovered a body inside a burned home Monday.

The Kelowna RCMP were called Nov. 20 at 9:36 p.m. to assist the Kelowna Fire Department as they dealt with a structure fire in the 1200 block of Gaggin Road in Kelowna.

Kelowna firefighters battled the blaze, conducted an interior search of the residence and later updated police that a body had been discovered inside the home.

“This investigation is in its very early stages,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

“Specially trained fire investigators with both the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department, will be examining the scene alongside a representative of the BC Coroners Service.”

“RCMP continue to secure the fire scene, as investigators continue their efforts to determine a cause for the blaze and identify the deceased individual discovered inside..

A clear cause of the fire is not known at this time. Updates will provided as they become available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

