BREAKING: Evacuation ordered for Cache Creek due to wildfire

An evacuation has been ordered for Cache Creek, as Thompson-Nicola Regional District declares a state of local emergency.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by Mayor John Ranta from the Village of Cache… Posted by Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Friday, July 7, 2017

If you are in the Village of Cache Creek, you must leave immediately and report to the Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre at McArthur Island Sports Lounge at 1665 Island Parkway in Kamloops, BC.

RELATED: What to remember when evacuating

It is also suggested that evacuees turn off power and gas to their residences.