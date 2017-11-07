BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.

More to come.

Previous story
Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project
Next story
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Just Posted

Temperature records toppled throughout the southern Interior

Cold weather hits the valley with a thud

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Shelter opens just before snow falls

Gloves, toques, scarves, long underwear among items needed at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse shelter.

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Queen Silver Star candidates make their debut

Vernon royalty joins Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princesses on stage

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Okanagan-built concussion app takes off

Peachland, Kelowna developed product PACE app will help children diagnosed with concussion

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Star Gazing: Piecing together the solar system

Astronomer Ken Tapping from the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Most Read