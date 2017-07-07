Campfires banned in Kamloops Fire Centre

Campfire Ban imposed on entire Kamloops Fire Centre as shown on this map.-Image credit:Kamloops Fire Centre photo

Effective at noon on Friday, July 7, 2017, campfires are prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley says the city will follow suit immediately, prohibiting campfires within City of Salmon Arm boundaries.

This campfire ban will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.

This comes on the heel of 18 temperature records being broken in the province.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions and fire danger ratings are generally “high” or “extreme” throughout the fire centre. Prohibitions on Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are already in effect throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre.

To learn about the differences between campfires, Category 2 open fires and Category 3 open fires, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans – or review the open fire regulations poster at: www.gov.bc.ca/openfireregs

Specifically, prohibited activities once the campfire ban takes effect will include:

campfires, as defined in the wildfire regulation: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirelegislation

the burning of waste or other materials

stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches, chimineas, burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

the use of air curtain burners (forced air burning systems)

A map of the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/Hjq230drQyT.

These prohibitions do not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel – as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres. The use of a campfire apparatus that does not meet these specifications is prohibited.

These prohibitions cover all BC parks, Crown lands and private lands, but do not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department. Always check with local authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in place before lighting any fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca