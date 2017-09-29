Car enthusiasts close season with a bang

The final car show of the season at McCurdy Plaza in Kelowna took place on Wednesday night

A huge turnout at the final car show at McCurdy Plaza on Wednesday. - Image: Douglas Farrow

It was the end of the season for a group of car enthusiasts who have been gathering every week at McCurdy Plaza.

Every Wednesday from late April until mid-September car lovers gather at McCurdy Plaza, often more than 100 in attendance.

This Wednesday was their final event of the season.

Drivers from all over the region take part as well as some from Alberta, Saskatchewan and occasionally from Idaho and Washington state.

You’ll see everything from Model T to Mustangs, to Corvettes to Chargers, restored pick up trucks to Thunderbirds, hot rods, and lots of different cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s as well as some newer fast cars.

There’s even the odd Studebaker and Datsun 240z that show up too.