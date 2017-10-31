Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

The first federal survey of what the provinces are doing to preserve caribou says herds and habitat continue to generally decline.

The report says provinces have taken steps toward preserving crucial caribou range.

But it concludes none of them has met the goals and deadlines laid out five years ago by the federal government.

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds is known to be growing.

Twenty are in decline and not enough is known about 21 of the herds to assess their numbers.

Most of the habitat the caribou depend on is more disturbed than it was five years ago, largely from industrial activity.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation
Next story
District on the hunt for a new hotel

Just Posted

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Most Read