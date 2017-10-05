Charges laid in connection with Enderby crash

The man involved in a head-on crash north of Enderby Sept. 28 is facing a number of charges.

A northbound green 1996 Ford Explorer crossed the centre line on Highway 97A near North Enderby Timber and struck a red 2016 Ford F150 pickup.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries in the collision and the highway was closed for several hours.

The Explorer had been reported stolen out of Merritt.

Court documents show Shawn Nelson Grant, born in 1978, and with a last known address of Aldergrove, is charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with dangerous driving causing injury, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a break-in instruments. He is also charged with two counts of prohibited driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Grant also had two warrants for driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property. He was remanded in custody pending an appearance in provincial court Thursday.

The driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old Salmon Arm woman,is still recovering in hospital. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with her expenses.