Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

The chief of the Okanagan Indian Band is calling for a united response to violence against women.

Byron Louis says all levels of government, including bands and municipal councils, need to enter into a discussion with social agencies and residents about violence against women.

“We need to talk about it and acknowledge it’s reality and it all starts in the home,” he said.

“Every facet of our society has a role to play.”

One role the band could possibly focus on is expanded mental health services.

Louis would like to see increased awareness promoted in schools as a way of breaking the cycle of violence.

“The silent witness to all of this domestic violence is kids and they become adults. They may habituate what they see,” he said.

“We need children to understand that what they’re seeing isn’t normal behaviour.”

He is also calling on parents to have a conversation with their children.

“I’ve always told my daughters that if a man hits you once, he will hit you again.”

While an inquiry is currently looking into missing and murdered indigenous women across Canada, Louis insists violence against women crosses all cultures.

“There is no one demographic that is immune.”

Presently, RCMP continue to search a Silver Creek property where human remains have been found.

The Silver Creek property is owned by the family of Curtis Sagmoen, who RCMP have not connected to the discovery of the remains.

Sagmoen is currently being held in custody on charges stemming from an Aug. 27 incident in the Falkland area. He is charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 23 in Vernon.


richard@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior
Next story
Early taste of winter coming

Just Posted

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Winter has arrived in the valley

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day… Continue reading

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read