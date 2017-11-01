City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day on April 28 of next year, as well as $840 for graffiti removal in the downtown core.

Manager Lindsay Wong writes that the Ross Street breezeway was tagged with graffiti many times during the summer, as were other public spaces and private buildings. She notes that DSA doesn’t have a formal written contract with the city to remove graffiti from public buildings.

“We have taken it upon ourselves year after year to cover the costs and supplies to remove the graffiti. This summer was exceptionally bad and we are seeking financial assistance to assist with these costs.”

City council will begin its budget deliberations on Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at city hall.