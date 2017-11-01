Graffiti on a posted notice. -File photo

City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day on April 28 of next year, as well as $840 for graffiti removal in the downtown core.

Manager Lindsay Wong writes that the Ross Street breezeway was tagged with graffiti many times during the summer, as were other public spaces and private buildings. She notes that DSA doesn’t have a formal written contract with the city to remove graffiti from public buildings.

“We have taken it upon ourselves year after year to cover the costs and supplies to remove the graffiti. This summer was exceptionally bad and we are seeking financial assistance to assist with these costs.”

City council will begin its budget deliberations on Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at city hall.

Previous story
VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Next story
Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Just Posted

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Weather alert issued for the southwest Interior

Winter has arrived in the valley

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

City asked to fund graffiti removal

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day… Continue reading

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read