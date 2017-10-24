Longtime friends Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate were recognized by Surrey council Monday for their efforts in August to help two distressed swimmers. (City of Surrey photo)

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

A trio of Crescent Beach friends who pulled two struggling swimmers to safety last August were recognized at Surrey City Hall Monday as heroes.

Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate “demonstrated the very best qualities in young people and our young citizens” when they didn’t hesitate to help, Mayor Linda Hepner said, in presenting the girls with certificates of recognition.

The girls – who were all 11 years old at the time, and members of the Crescent Beach Swim Club – were pier-jumping on the evening of Aug. 18 when they noticed two swimmers who were in distress and worked together to bring both to safety.

“This was no small feat,” Hepner said, noting the area is known for a “cold, strong current.”

“You acted on instinct and you acted selflessly and your actions were incredibly brave. There is no question in my mind and in the minds of council here tonight that you three are indeed heroes for your actions.”

