‘Collision’ actually a tire blowout

RCMP photo A dump truck sits immobile on the side of Highway 1 following a tire blowout that damaged the vehicle’s cab. A dump truck sits immobile on the side of Highway 1 following a tire blowout that damaged the vehicle’s cab. RCMP photo

Emergency services were pleased to find a reported head-on collision to be only a tire blowout with no injuries.

On Thursday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a possible head-on collision involving a dump truck just east of Sicamous on Highway 1. BC Ambulance paramedics and Eagle Valley Rescue Society members also responded. At the scene, emergency personnel found an International dump truck with heavy damage to the hood and a shredded front tire.

“Police soon determined that the dump truck had not be in a collision and the damage to the wheel well and hood of the truck was from a blowout of the driver’s front tire,” reports Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil. “The driver was not injured in the incident and the highway remained open.”

Sudden death

On Sunday, July 2 at approximately 5 p.m., Sicamous RCMP received a report of a man who was believed to have suffered a heart attack in the Anstey Arm of Shuswap Lake.

Police and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue responded to provide assistance.

McNeil said the 42-year-old man had been boating on the lake when he went into medical distress.

“He was transported to the nearby floating store on Shuswap lake where an off-duty doctor and nurse performed CPR and administered an AED unsuccessfully on the victim,” said McNeil.

McNeil adds the death was not deemed to be suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

Collision

Tickets were issued but no one was injured in a three-vehicle collision that occurred east of Sicamous over the Canada Day weekend.

On Friday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report on the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 1 and Arnold Frontage Road. At the scene, officers found a Kia van had been rear-ended by a Mercedes SUV, which had been rear-ended by a Hyundai Sonata.

“Witnesses to the collision indicated that traffic had stopped on the highway to allow a truck and camper to turn onto Hwy. 1 from Arnold Frontage road,” said McNeil. “The driver of the Kia van had stopped behind three other cars as the truck and camper completed their turn.”

McNeil said there were no injuries to any of the occupants of the three vehicles involved, though all of the vehicles had to be towed as they were inoperable. The drivers of the Mercedes and the Hyundai were both issued tickets for following too closely, and McNeil noted all three vehicles were registered in Alberta.

Over the limit

On Saturday, July 1 at 11:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP stopped the driver of a Ford Ranger on Solsqua-Sicamous Road.

McNeil said the driver had an odour of liquor on his breath and he displayed signs of impairment.

A roadside breath test was administered and the 41-year-old male resident of Vernon was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition. His vehicle was also impounded for three days.