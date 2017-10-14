Collision closes highway west of Sorrento

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours near Lindburg Road west of Sorrento due to a motor vehicle accident yesterday evening.

According to Drive BC the collision took place at approximately 8 p.m. and the highway did not reopen until midnight.

Chase Fire Rescue members back at the hall after a 2 vehicle mvi. 4 patients sent to hospital after car vs pickup near Sorrento . — Chase Fire Rescue (@ChaseFireRescue) October 14, 2017

Chase Fire Rescue responded to the collision and tweeted the vehicles involved were a car and pickup truck. Four patients were transported to the hospital.