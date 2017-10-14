Collision closes highway west of Sorrento

The highway reopened around midnight

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours near Lindburg Road west of Sorrento due to a motor vehicle accident yesterday evening.

According to Drive BC the collision took place at approximately 8 p.m. and the highway did not reopen until midnight.

Chase Fire Rescue responded to the collision and tweeted the vehicles involved were a car and pickup truck. Four patients were transported to the hospital.

