Update: Collision disrupts traffic on TCH

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near DeMille’s Fruit and Produce is snarling traffic on Monday morning.

The incident, reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. is being cleaned up, but traffic is now moving slowly through the area.

It appears a mini-van and a commercial van were involved, although initial reports indicated three-vehicles were involved. The mini-van susteined significant damage, while the van had some damage to its front bumper.

The condition of the people in the vehicles is not currently known.