Company hires Okanagan College graduates

A Kelowna company has become a fan of Okanagan College’s welding and metal fabrication programs, having recently hired nearly a dozen graduates.

REIDCO Metal Industries Ltd serves a variety of industries, including electronic and communication equipment, agriculture, lumber, mining, oil and gas, and the military by providing custom manufacturing in the fabrication of precision steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products.

“Okanagan College provides a good foundation of training that we can then contour for our purposes and projects. We are working on truck parts, military parts, and seeing more from the resource industry,” said REIDCO President Bryan Johnston. “The job prospects are good, and there are a growing number of well-paying opportunities.”

The company’s support for students starts long before they graduate.

Students can spot the REIDCO sign hanging in the Trades Training Complex at the Kelowna campus in recognition of their donation to the new building.

Johnston said this is a beneficial connection for both. “We’re pleased to support the college and it’s a great dividend to have well-trained employees coming to us.”

Nathan Kleger is one of REIDCO’s recent hires from Okanagan College.

“My job has been the perfect complement to the Welding Foundation course,” he said. “REIDCO has a core of experienced workers who have gone out of their way to help us transition from what we learned in school to doing quality production work in the shop.”

The college offers a number of program options in the welding industry and has rotating start times for the Foundation program at their Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, and Salmon Arm campuses. The Kelowna campus offers welder apprenticeship training, multi-alloy metal welding, and metal fabrication.

“I’m still learning every day but now I’m also part of a team and building a career at the same time,” says Kleger.

Visit the college’s website for more details on the program.