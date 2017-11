That smoke you see on Okanagan hillsides is supposed to be there

Flames will be visible on area hillsides throughout the Okanagan Valley as B.C. Forestry and other agencies have permitted burns occuring. Do not call 911 to report these fires if you see smoke. (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Forestry and other agencies have many permitted burns occurring on the mountains around the Okanagan Valley. These are controlled burns and they may be very visible from the valley bottoms.

Smoke was visible on the hills above the east side of Kalamalka Lake Friday afternoon, and the orange glows could be seen into the evening.

Please Do Not call 911 to report these fires, as these are controlled burns.