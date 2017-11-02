Coquihalla closed in two spots

Route sees two closures in the early hours

The two incidents on the Coquihalla have been resolved and the southbound lane is open again, ahead of schedule.

ORIGINAL

Snow, as predicted, is falling on mountain passes in the Southern Interior.

Road conditions may have been affected by the wintry weather, and there have been two crashes already closing portions of the Coquihalla .

Drive BC is reporting two southbound closures on Highway 5, between Merritt and Hope.

The first closure is at exit 276, Comstock because of a vehicle incident. The second closure is at Exit 250, Larson Hill, because of a vehicle incident.

Cleanup for both is expected at 9 a.m.

An arctic front is expected to roll across the southwest Interior today, according to a weather alert issued by Environment Canada.

RELATED: WINTER HAS ARRIVED

On Interior highway passes that arctic front will amount to up to 20 cm of snowfall in higher elevations between Wednesday and Thursday.

Closer to lake level, conditions will vary.

“For most communities in the southwest Interior valleys, there is significant uncertainty with the precipitation type, whether rain or snow will fall,” reads the statement.

“Kamloops, Salmon Arm, and the north Okanagan will see precipitation phase changes as the Arctic front moves across the region southwards.”

Environment Canada reccomends closely monitoring Environment and Climate Change Canada for the latest updated forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

 

Previous story
Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Just Posted

Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Coquihalla closed in two spots

Route sees two closures in the early hours

Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform

Okanagan MLA in Kelowna says NDP seek to unfairly skew referendum vote results

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Family thankful for community support

One month after her nine-year-old daughter was air-lifted to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for emergency surgery, Kara Kazimer still cannot find the words to express herself.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Astros win first World Series crown

Astros top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

First Nation argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Kamloops man loses fight to RCMP dog

Kamloops man tries to evade police but is captured by Fargo the police dog

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

A shared vision for helping their community

Lions Clubs in Armstrong and Enderby and Royal Canadian Legion in Armstrong host fundraising dinner

Most Read