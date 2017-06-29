Council briefs: Memorial playground gets support

Al Boucher’s sons Loic and Marrec stand next to their dad’s uniform number that friends erected in the Canoe baseball diamond last winter. - Image credit: Photo contributed

Creation of the playground commemorating Al Boucher is being supported generously by community members.

Sheena Haines, a trustee of the Alain Boucher Memorial Fund, reported to city council Monday that sufficient funds have been raised to begin work on the installation of a covered playground, to be named the Alain Boucher Memorial Playground.

She told council the trustees are about halfway to their goal, and may be able to get a grant from the Salmar Community Association, contingent upon the city acting as recipient of the funds.

Along with the grant, which would go towards purchase of the playground equipment, the remaining expenses would be funded through in-kind donations, donations of equipment and labour from members of the Salmon Arm Slo-Pitch League, and funds from the SASCU Alain Boucher Memorial Fund.

She outlined the generosity of local businesses which have already stepped up to provide donations of material and services.

Coun. Chad Eliason said council has supported other organizations by handling grants, and he would support this.

Council was unanimous in its approval.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond referred to a $15,000 grant being offered by Fortis BC’s Community Giving Campaign, and suggested council nominate the playground. Coun. Kevin Flynn suggested that if they get it, perhaps someone else could receive the Salmar grant.

Wallace Richmond said the support for the playground is an inspiring story coming from a tragedy, and shows how the community comes together.

Derby drivers wanted

City council would like to see more people support Brody Savoie’s proposed Soapbox Derby.

Savoie, eight, came to council previously with his proposal for the derby on June 24, the same day as the Friendship Day he instigated two years ago.

Council has supported his requests, but received a letter from him this month stating that he would like to reschedule the Soapbox Derby to Sept. 23 because not enough people registered. He said the Downtown Salmon Arm organization approved the date.

“This should give us more time to get more people involved,” he wrote.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said having a soapbox derby is a great idea and, “like a lot of great ideas, it takes a lot of time to develop…”

He encouraged people to get involved and participate in the event. Later he noted that the Salty Dog Street Fest started very small too, but has grown and many people come downtown just for the event.

New recycling app

All you want to know about your recycling and garbage program will soon be at your fingertips.

The city has awarded a $2,000 per year contract over three years for a mobile web application to Recycle Coach.

The app will include a blog as well as the ability to push notices to customers.

On your computer or mobile device you will be able to get collection day reminders, look up services for collection items and receives alerts about service disruptions, said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

He said notices can be pushed out, “almost like a Tweet,” and staff will monitor the blog for questions.

He said staff heavily researched the apps available and found two Canadian companies who offered what the city wanted.

Investing in an app has been discussed for a few years, he said, noting that the recycling contract is coming up shortly.

“We’re looking at food waste… again it’s a change…, this may be a way of maybe getting people started on it, educating them and moving forward.”

He said one of his staff was able to negotiate a good price.

Coun. Ken Jamieson asked if there are local contractors in town. Niewenhuizen said staff didn’t find any as they didn’t want to redevelop an app but were looking for ones already in the industry.