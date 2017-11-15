(Explore.org via AP)

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

A B.C. filmmaker has won his bid to not have to edit out segments of a documentary that criticizes the Vancouver Aquarium.

Last year, Gary Charbonneau was ordered to remove just under five minutes of video from his hour-long film “Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered” within seven days. The film examines the facility’s treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

The aquarium had asked for an injunction to do so after it filed a notice of civil claim against Charbonneau and his company, Evotion Films Inc.

The aquarium alleged Charbonneau used images and video from its website and blog without permission. It also argued he violated a contract allowing him to film at the facility.

Charbonneau contends the material is covered by the fair dealing provision of the Copyright Act. He said he gave proper credit and used the material to educate the public.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre said at the time it was pleased with the judge’s order because it’s seeking to protect copyrighted materials developed to raise awareness about ocean conservation.

“We feel strongly that the conservation, research and education programs we lead need to be fairly represented and protected from those who choose to deliberately make false claims,” it said in a statement.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The aquarium originally sought the removal of the entire film from public websites, including YouTube and the filmmaker’s personal site. Charbonneau said the film will stand even with the ordered edits.

The documentary alleges that belugas kept in captivity have a much higher infant death rate than those in the wild. It also claims the aquarium is buying dolphins from Japan under the pretense of a rescue and rehabilitation program.

In a blog post it has previously published, the aquarium disputes many of the film’s allegations.

The post attributes the deaths of four beluga calves over four decades to unrelated and unpreventable causes. It also says that the two dolphins that arrived at the facility in 2005 from Japan were rescued after getting badly injured in fixed fishing nets.

