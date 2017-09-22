Crews battling blaze

A structure fire is currently being battled in a Vernon complex.

Firefighters are on scene at the blaze inside one of the units of the Blue Skies Co-Op on Bella Vista Road.

The blaze, which is major in nature, appears to be contained to two units of the housing co-operative. Additional firefighting resources are on route.

“Everyone is out,” according to a witness who says the fire appears to have been started in an end unit and smoke is billowing into the neighbouring unit. “There was a mom and baby in the unit but they got out.”

Check back for updates as Morning Star photographer Lisa VanderVelde is currently on scene.