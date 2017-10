Four fire trucks were called to a home on 28th Ave. NE on Friday morning. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm firefighters are on scene of a residential structure fire that started just after 8 a.m. this morning.

There was visible smoke coming from the residence, and crews were attempting to gain access to the attic.

The Observer has a reporter on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.