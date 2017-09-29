Small aircraft skids off runway

Emergency workers have cleared the scene at the Salmon Arm Airport

Update: Friday, Sept. 29 at 11:52 a.m.

While initial reports came in regarding a helicopter crash, it appears a small fixed-wing plane was involved in a mishap at the Salmon Arm Airport.

An Observer reporter on the scene says witnesses are indicating a small, fixed-wing aircraft skidded off the runway.

Two people were on board, but it appears no one was hurt. It is not known if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the incident.

There is substantial damage to the plane, although it is still upright. The plane is a small home-built aircraft, believed to be out of Edmonton.

Fire crews and BC ambulance paramedics have left the scene.

Original story

Emergency crews have been called to the Salmon Arm Airport with a report of a helicopter crash.

Fire and ambulance have been paged out in response to the call, which came in at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

Initial reports are saying there were two people in the aircraft.

The Observer is sending a reporter to the scene and we will update as information becomes available.