Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

A powerful music video made by students of Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band gives a voice to issues facing youth and a message of hope.

Within two days of it being posted online the youth’s song titled Come & Listen has been shared more than 1,200 times and garnered more than 30,000 views.

The song was written and recorded by the students with the help of non-profit N’we Jinan.

Dave Hodges, a hip hop music producer from Montreal started the empowering project several years ago. Since then N’we Jinan has travelled to many Indigenous communities throughout Canada and the U.S. to help Indigenous youth find their voice through music.

A mobile recording studio along with a production team visited the Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School in Penticton recently.

Take a listen to the video here.

The video is sure to bring tears to viewers eyes as students sing lyrics including:

What we’ve been through

there’s so much pain

we all want truth we all want change.

We wake up to a brand new day

but we can’t lose our traditional ways.

We’ll make you see a beginning

that gives us life to keep singing.

Our way of life depends on us

it’s in our hearts and sang with love