Cyclist left injured from hit-and-run

RCMP Report: Police seek help in identifying driver involved.

  • Nov. 1, 2017 4:45 p.m.
On Oct. 23, at approximately 10 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a 44-year-old man who had been injured after a vehicle struck the bike he was riding. Police found the victim lying in an intersection next to his bicycle. McNeil said he reported soreness in his knees from being struck by a southbound car whose driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Paradise Avenue.

“The man had been cycling westbound on Main Street when he described being struck by a blue car, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire,” said McNeil, adding there were no witnesses to the collision.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. Refer to file number 2017-1646.

A 47-year-old Malakwa man has a Nov. 7 court date as a result of a domestic dispute

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports that on Oct. 22, officers arrested a Malakwa resident for assault and uttering threats against his spouse during an altercation. McNeil said the female victim declined assistance from attending BC Ambulance Service paramedics.

The man was later released on conditions including no contact with the victim and reporting to adult probation. His upcoming court appearance is in Salmon Arm.

Sicamous police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a cyclist injured.

A utility trailer carrying a John Deere tractor and other lawn care equipment was reported stolen from the side of Highway 97A in Swansea Point.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. The owner had been towing the utility trailer and equipment when his truck broke down. The driver parked the truck with trailer on the side of the road and returned home expecting to retrieve the two the following morning.

On Oct. 27, police arrested a 36-year-old man at a Malakwa residence on an outstanding warrant that had been issued by police in Lillooet on Oct. 25. The warrant was issued for two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault and a charge of breach of recognizance. The man was remanded in custody over the weekend to appear in court in Kamloops on Oct. 30.

