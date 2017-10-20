Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Police are into Day 2 of their search of a rural Silver Creek property.

As of Friday morning, Oct. 20, RCMP South East District had yet to release any new information about the search, part of which had moved into a lower rear portion of the residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property. There, at the end of a field, a backhoe was being used as officers walked in a row with poles, carefully looking over a stretch of ground.

On Thursday at 12:38 p.m., RCMP spokesperson Dan Moskaluk confirmed that officers from Vernon/North Okanagan detachments were conducting the search, stating “the investigation effort and execution of a search warrant is in relation to an ongoing investigation,” and that, “No further information is being released at this time in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation.”

After meeting yesterday morning at Silver Creek Hall, a contingent of RCMP officers with multiple vehicles, including two mobile command units, continued south to a property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road.

Responding to public speculation the search is related to missing women Deanna Wertz and Ashley Simpson, the Observer reached out to the families of both.

John Simpson, Ashley’s father, said his family had been informed by the RCMP that the search in Silver Creek is not related to the disappearance of his daughter.

Dale Wertz, Deanna’s brother, said his family has been told the search “doesn’t involve any of the women from Yankee Flats road at this time.”

Wertz said he was unable to disclose any other information.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Controlled burns no cause for concern

Just Posted

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Controlled burns no cause for concern

Annual clean-up by forestry companies includes burning debris from logging activity

WorkSafe investigates ranch accident

General manager Glen Taylor recovering in Vancouver General Hospital

A wrap for Friday

Catch up on a selection of local stories from the past week

Update: Backhoe used in search of Silver Creek property

RCMP into second day of search of Silver Creek residence/agricultural property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Outspoken Mountie assigned to admin duties for refusing to shave goatee

The 15-year veteran of the force said he believes the RCMP is targeting him

Most Read