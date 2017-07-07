Defence minister to visit Vernon

Harjit Sajjan to attend a meet and greet Thursday at an Old Kamloops Road farm

Canada’s defence minister will spend an afternoon in Vernon.

Harjit Sajjan, MP for Vancouver South, will attend a meet and greet Thursday at Janda Farms (6229 Old Kamloops Road) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Liberal Party of Canada, North Okanagan-Shuswap, is free and open to the public. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Sajjan is a former member of the Vancouver Police Department Gang Squad, former member of the Canadian armed forces and the first Sikh to command a Canadian Army Regiment.

“For the past year, we’ve been working hard to deliver real change across Canada, and right here in North Okanagan – Shuswap,” said Monica Gail Kriese with the Liberal Party of Canada – North Okanagan-Shuswap. ” On Thursday, you will have the chance to hear from one of the leading members of Team Trudeau.”