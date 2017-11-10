Delta Police vehicle.

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

An ordinary traffic stop ended in a Delta police officer administering naloxone Thursday night, after a man driving on the wrong side of the road began showing signs of a drug overdose.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, police saw someone driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of 120 Street. Police say the driver had a plausible explanation for his driving pattern, saying he had worked a long day and was simply tired on his way home.

According to a police report, there were no obvious indicators of impairment on the officer’s first interaction with the driver. The officer was intending to issue a violation ticket based on the danger of his driving.

When the officer returned to the vehicle to serve the ticket, the driver was slumped over the wheel. He was unresponsive and showed signs of an overdose. The officer administered naloxone, and the driver became immediately more responsive.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment relative to a drug overdose. He was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition, and Delta police are now continuing with an investigation of impaired driving.

“This serves of another example of the dangers of impaired driving that are not just limited to alcohol but extend to drugs as well,” the police report reads.

“This situation could have ended tragically on multiple levels that could have impacted many last night. Fortunately the officer was out patrolling the streets and had naloxone at the ready.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day
Next story
MP reacts to Silver Creek case

Just Posted

Public pans snow-clearing in Shuswap

Ministry says JPW’s road maintenance service needs review, improvement

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

One veteran’s quest to honour another

Missing information on Kelowna-area cenotaph finally included on memorial

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

MP reacts to Silver Creek case

Like other residents of the region, the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP is watching… Continue reading

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

Most Read