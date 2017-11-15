Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

One driver’s attempt at multitasking didn’t go so well, after he was caught driving with not one, but two, electronic devices strapped to the steering wheel.

Vancouver police said one of their traffic officers pulled a man over on Cambie Street near West Broadway at around noon Wednesday, after spotting him wearing headphones.

The officer approached the car and saw a phone attached to the steering wheel with a piece of string, and a tablet wedged between the wheel and the phone.

But rather than enforcing the $368 penalty for distracted driving, the cop decided to have a “lengthy conversation about road safety,” police said.

The man was instead issued an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence, and removed his electronics display from the steering wheel.

In the meantime, social media users were quick to condemn the driver’s actions.

Previous story
Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Just Posted

Cancer scanner campaign halfway to its goal

Push on to acquire technology for Southern Interior cancer treatment centre in Kelowna.

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Water service disrupted along Silver Sands Road

Drilling related to Bruhn Bridge replacement damages water main

Man charged in Tappen Esso robbery

Possessing weapons, heroin and methamphetamine included in seven offences suspect faces.

OSO to make a French connection with its upcoming performances

Concerts in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton will feature works of French romantic era

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Antoine elected chair of TOTA

Cultural coordinator for Quaaout Lodge takes helm of tourism association

A tale of two Shuswap towns

Three games, three wins for the Chase squad versus Kamloops Storm, Sicamous Eagles

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Most Read