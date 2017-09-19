Driver runs away after highway collision

A man fled the scene after a two-car collision on the Trans-Canada HIghway at Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road on Thursday, Sept. 14. -File photo

A Langley man fled the scene of a collision, but was later found and issued a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The two-car collision took place at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 on the Trans-Canada Highway at Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road.

Preliminary information from the Salmon Arm RCMP indicates a vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when a vehicle emerged from Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road turning to go east.

A collision ensued and the driver of the westbound vehicle, a 34-year old Kamloops woman, was injured as a

result.

The driver of the vehicle, which turned off from Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road, then fled the area and escaped into the bush.

The male driver from that vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Langley, was located some time after the event and refused medical treatment to a cut on his head.

Police served him with a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The highway was closed for a couple of hours as the investigation progressed and wreckage was removed from the scene.